Lomio Tupou wins free Lulutai Airlines ticket in Digicel promotion

“Thank you so much Digicel for this wonderful promotion and making my Easter week very special, this will be my first time to fly on a plane so I can’t wait,” Tupou said.

“I was ready to go Vava’u on Tuesday for work purpose and since I couldn’t afford flying I had to take the ferry. So I was waiting to get paid today to pay for my ferry pass, he said.

“During work I got that lucky call from Digicel telling me I’ve won a free return flight. I almost cried knowing I’ll have spare money to spend in Vava’u and not pay for ferry.”

Tupou, who is a carpenter, said that he buys up to $60 every week so he can use the internet to connect with friends and family overseas.

He enjoys the music variety on the D’Music app which keeps him company when he’s at work.

The Recharge Easter Promotion offers a free return domestic flight ticket every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who top up $5 or more or bought any prepaid plans during the week.

Photo supplied