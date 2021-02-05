Mum wins $1000 in Digicel Tonga’s Back to School Promotion

“I’m so grateful to the Almighty God for the prize I’ve received today,” Vaha’i said.

“Thank you Digicel for giving us mothers such love.”

Vaha’i has five children of which one is in high school and the others are in primary school.

“My children will be so happy when I tell them about this prize,” Vaha’i said.

She said the cash prize means a lot to her and her family as she will be able to buy stationery for the children.

Vaha’i said she started buying the $10 Prime Ma’alahi Bundle and she’s finding the apps useful particularly D’Music, Loop Pacific for news and the MyDigicel App.

The Back to School Top Up and Opt In Promotion rewarded two winners with the opportunity to win $1000 each.

The winners were selected from a lucky draw for those who topped up $10 or more or bought prepaid plans.

Tevita Kafoa of Sopu was the second winner of the $1000 prize money.

The promotion ran during the Back to School campaign in January.

Photo supplied Caption: Sulifa Vaha'i (right) receives her prize from Digicel Tonga CEO Anthony Seuseu