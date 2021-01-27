Pepetua Taufa wins $200 stationery voucher in Digicel Tonga Back to School promotion

“I’m very happy today and feel blessed with this reward from Digicel,” Taufa said.

This is the perfect gift for my children to have new school stationery and other goodies.”

Taufa said she enjoys Digicel data plans as it helps her to get on social media to stay connected with family and friends.

She adds her children who will be entering high school level can also use the internet.

Taufa buys both Prime Ma’alahi Bundles and enjoys the new digital apps on these plans.

According to Taufa, she also uses My Digicel App to buy her data plans, the BiP app to chat with families and friends and the Loop Pacific app to follow local news.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Opt In promotion gives customers the chance to win a $200 weekly stationery voucher during January and February.

Photo supplied Caption: Pepetua Taufa with her prize