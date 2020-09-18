Qantas flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes

And, Qantas believes it's one of the fastest-selling flights they've ever put on.

The airline, which has bled almost $2 billion since the pandemic began, will run a "Great Southern Land" joy flight which will depart and arrive in Sydney.

Passengers have been promised great views of Australian icons like the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru, which are off limits to many people due to border closures.

"From the sky, there are no border restrictions," the advertisement says.

There's no need for baggage on the seven-hour flight with no stopovers, but passengers have been told they'll also see Kata Tjuta, Byron Bay, Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour.

Qantas says the plane will fly as low as 1300 metres at some parts of the flight to get passengers as close as possible to these landmarks.

Economy tickets were priced at $787, premium economy at $1787 and business class was $3787 but still the flight sold out in under 10 minutes yesterday.

"We knew this flight would be popular, but we didn't expect it to sell out in 10 minutes," a Qantas spokesperson said.

"It's probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history. People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying."

Captain David Summergreene will pilot the flight on 10 October and said he was "super stoked" to be flying again after months out of the cockpit.

"This is taking me back to the days when I learnt to fly and we were down in light aircraft very low flying around things," he said.

"To be able to take an aircraft like this and do the same thing ... will be absolutely fantastic."