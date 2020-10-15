‘Amelia Lea’aetoa Top up Promo Winner

“I was home alone when I received the call. My husband is still stuck overseas due to Covid19 and my kids were at school,” she said. “I heard my phone ringing and I immediately thought it was my husband so I rushed to answer it. But little did I that it was a lucky call from Digicel that really shocked me telling me that I’ve won $200 cash.”

“It’s been the hardest seven months having to look after our family, take care of our five children while my husband, my children’s father, is stranded overseas due to the pandemic,” she said. “It’s difficult to endure this alone but thank you to Digicel for making my day today with this gift.”

‘Amelia said that she always received $40 top up twice a week from her husband, which she then buys the $20 for 7GB data plan to stay connected and communicate with her husband and for the children to talk to their father.

‘Amelia expressed her gratitude to Digicel Tonga for the love shared and caring for the people of Tonga especially during this difficult time. She said she will use the cash prize to buy more data to hell husband the good news and also to buy gifts for their children.

The Pinktober Top Up & Opt In promotion, where customers are encouraged to top up $5 or more and buy plans on MyDigicel app or *123# and go into a draw to win a weekly $200 cash or a $2000 grand prize, runs to the end of October giving away to its loyal customers a share of $2,800 cash.