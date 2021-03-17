Digicel rewards Kisione Moala with Free Credit

“I am very pleased to receive this prize, not only it saves me some money but it also allows my granddaughter to connect us with family overseas,” ‘Moala said.

Moala said that he recently joined Digicel and finds its services pleasing especially to keep him continually connected with his family back home in NZ.

“I top up a lot, receive top up from my family in NZ & my grandkids buy the $20 Prime Maalahi bundle 2 or 3 times a week. So to me, I deserve this prize,” said Moala.

“Malo ‘aupito Digicel. I appreciate the opportunity and hope it won’t be the last,” he said.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Easter Promotion gifts $100 credit every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who bought a Prime Ma’alahi Bundle twice or more during the week.