Digicel Rewards Robin Manavahetau With $200 Stationery Pack

“Malo ‘aupito Digicel for this gift,” Robin said, this being his first time to win with Digicel.

The seventeen year old Robin attends Tupou College was accompanied by his mother to receive his prize. His mother said Robin enjoys the Prime Ma’alahi Bundle weekly data to connect with family and friends via the internet and also it being useful for his studies.

Robin started back at school this week and this gift will ensure he has a new supply of school stationery for this New Year. His mother was very pleased with the assistance from Digicel in this way to help parents prepare to send their children back to school.

The Digicel Tonga Back to School Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Opt In gives customers the chance to win a $200 weekly stationery voucher during this month.