Digicel Starts New Year with a Prayer Service

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO, said; “At the beginning of this new year, we come together to glorify God through this special prayer service where we dedicate our business to God. We thank God for the blessings throughout last year and we want to honour Him yet again this year. ” Bishop ‘Afa Vaka from the Anglican Church led the prayer service with several staff members taking part in the dedication service.

The CEO also delivered a speech on behalf of the business. Hymns selected for the occasion were notably, ‘Our God Our Help in Ages Past’ & ‘Blessed Assurance’.

The service was also streamed live on Livestream Tonga media. The staff and their families attended the occasion and were treated to a luncheon at the Digicel Flagship store following the service.