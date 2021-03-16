 

Fololina ‘Ahovelo wins Free Credit from Prime Bundle Promotion

BY: Loop Pacific
08:10, March 16, 2021


Fololina ‘Ahovelo from Folaha was thrilled to win $100 credit on Digicel Tonga’s Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Easter promotion.

“I was shocked to get the call from Digicel telling me that I’ve won this week’s prize of $100 credit. I started calling my friends and family to tell them I’ve won,” ‘Ahovelo said.

‘Ahovelo said the prize meant a lot to her and will share it with her family and friends.

“Malo e ‘Ofa Digicel,” she said.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Easter Promotion gifts $100 credit every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who bought a Prime Ma’alahi Bundle twice or more during the week.

     

