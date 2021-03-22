Siosaia Sovaleni wins a Digicel Easter Promotion Gift Basket

“I have never in my life won prizes so this is a special moment for myself to receive such a gift from Digicel,” Sovaleni said. “Malo ‘aupito Digicel for this opportunity and allowing us to participate in your weekly draws.”

Sovaleni, who is farmer, said that his sisters who live abroad donated money for him to buy a new smartphone in order to communicate with them through video calling.

“So I picked Digicel to buy my new phone not knowing it’ll give me an extra Hamper worth $150,” he said.

The DL3 ProHandset Promotion rewarded one winner every week with the opportunity to win a $150 Easter gift hamper from a lucky draw for those who bought a DL3 Pro handset. Customers who bought the smartphone also received a free sim card and a 45GB Prime Ma’alahi Bundle.