110 Fijian peacekeepers deployed overseas test Covid-19 positive

Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, says they are all receiving treatment and will be allowed to complete their deployment once they recover.

He told FBC that 90 troops in Iraq and 20 in Sinai who tested positive have to be quarantined.

Naupoto says 41 peacekeepers in Iraq have almost completed their isolation period and are about to return to active duty.

According to the military, deployments will continue with all personnel receiving the necessary vaccine pre departure and upon arrival at their mission stations.

476 Fijians are deployed in six missions.

There have been two troop rotations conducted during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo file FBC