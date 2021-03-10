NZ Prime Minister says vaccine passport important for travel to Pacific

With many living in New Zealand and wanting to travel, Jacinda Ardern emphasised the vaccine is key to a free travel passport.

“A lot of conversations with our Pacific neighbours, there’s a desire to make sure that we’re protecting our most vulnerable,” she says.

“And so any country I think that is looking to open up and have movement again, is aware that unless we have a vaccination programme that reaches our most vulnerable they are at risk.

“What we’re looking to do is move from using the border to stop Covid coming in, to instead switch to individual protection for people through using vaccination.

“Once we picked up our other health workers, from there we’re going to look at those who are most at risk that if they get Covid, that they will really be unwell.

“But we’ve also been discussing actually, if there’s an outbreak, it’s been heading to South Auckland."

PMN News reports Jacinda Ardern says the government has been able to secure enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for the whole country.

“In recent weeks, we’ve been able to buy extra doses of Pfizer vaccine. Now that we have enough of those to vaccinate the rest of the country."