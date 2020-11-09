 

Tonga prepares for repatriation flights from New Zealand and Australia

BY: Loop Pacific
14:53, November 9, 2020
Two repatriation flights have been scheduled later this month to bring home Tongan nationals stranded in New Zealand and Australia.

The flight from New Zealand is scheduled for 19 November and the one from Australia is due to arrive on 24 November.

According to a travel advisory only Tongan citizens and permanent residents can enter Tonga at this time.

Most international flights have been cancelled, and options to leave are extremely limited.

A state of emergency is in force and activities are restricted to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile 251 repatriated passengers that arrived from Australia and New Zealand last week have tested negative for Covid-19.

Tonga remains Covid-19 free.

 

