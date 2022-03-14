Two more deaths, 15,540 new cases and 952 in hospital

Two Covid-related deaths have also been reported and there are 952 people in hospital, including 19 in intensive care.

The average age of people in hospital is currently 58.

Of the two Covid-related deaths, one was in Waikato and one was in Canterbury. Both people were women aged over 70.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to date is now 115, the ministry said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the whānau and friends of all those who have died."

Of the 15,540 community cases reported today, 15,353 were found using rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 209 were identified via PCR testing.