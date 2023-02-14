All Super Rugby Pacific matches Live ONLY on Digicel TV

Digicel TV will be the exclusive home of Super Rugby Pacific for this season, giving fans the chance to watch every minute of action from the premier international rugby union competition in the Southern Hemisphere.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “We are eagerly awaiting the kick-off of the new Super Rugby Pacific season. We anticipate witnessing some tough games this year as the trans-Tasman rivalries reignite like never before.”

“Digicel TV will also broadcast the first-ever Super Rugby Pacific match live from Apia, Samoa in April when Moana Pasifika hosts the Reds.”

“Digicel TV is the perfect destination for rugby fans in Tonga, giving them the chance to watch their favourite teams battle it out in this tough competition,” added Anthony.

Super Rugby Pacific starts on Friday, 24 February with the defending champion Crusaders to face the Chiefs in Christchurch during an opening round that focuses on traditional rivalries, while the Waratahs play the Brumbies in Sydney.

The opening weekend will also see Pasifika pride on the line as Moana Pasifika host the Fijian Drua in Auckland on Saturday, 25 February. In other games, the Highlanders host the Blues, the Hurricanes travel to Brisbane and face the Reds, and the Force clashes with the Rebels in Perth.

The 2023 draw will see all 12 teams play a total of 14 matches during the regular season, 11 round-robin fixtures plus three additional rivalry matches which will see each team play a home and away series against three other teams bringing this to a total of 91 matches being played.

Photo supplied