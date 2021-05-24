D’Music Concert to celebrate Digicel Tonga's 13th anniversary

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO, said; “We are delighted to end the family month with a celebration that brings everyone together, not only our staff but also our fathers, mothers and children in order for us to reflect and remember the great things that Digicel Tonga has achieved over the past 13 years. We couldn’t have done this without the loyal support shown by our customers and the people of Tonga. And most of all, we want to praise and honour God for his faithfulness to the business and its staff throughout these years.”

The Concert will showcase a variety of exciting performances including the Suliana Dance Academy, Fetu’ungingila Choir, Heartbeats Band, Filitonu Group and the Tonga Scripture Union.

The Lavengamalie College Cheering Squad, winners of this year’s Inter-College Cheering Competition will get time on the stage too.

There will be $13,000 worth of cash, gifts and prizes giveaways to customers and those attending the event.

The Concert is free for the public to attend and will be streamed live on the D’Music App and livestream media.

Photo supplied