Man seriously injured after airborne car gets stuck in fruit bins in NZ

A police spokesperson said the car was seen speeding the wrong way down Karamu Road in Hastings and failed to stop for police just after 12.30am, fleeing down Kenilworth Road.

It hit gravel at the base of railway lines, become airborne and went over a fence, crashing into the fruit bins and ending about 10 metres above the ground.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Mike Wanoa said rescuers used ladders to reach the man in the vehicle, then cut him free.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Photos on the Hawke's Bay Fire Facebook page show a vehicle buried in the stack of fruit bins, and crews on ladders winching out a person on a stretcher.

Photo Hawke's Bay Fire/RNZ