“Movember to Remember | Walk/Run-a-thon”

Digicel celebrated the end of its “Movember to Remember” campaign promoting Men’s Health Awareness by hosting the Inaugural Movember Walk/Run-A-Thon at the Digicel square. The event marked the end of Movember with participants raising funds by growing their moustache and running or walking 5KM. Participants were treated to a Zumba class, breakfast and the finest barber in Tonga to shave their moustaches.

Every dollar raised at the fundraising event would be matched by Digicel and donated to the Ministry of Health for investment in prostate cancer and Men’s health initiatives.

Digicel wanted to help promote Men’s Health awareness during the month of November by supporting the Movember movement. Digicel is committed to supporting the community and ensuring Tongan Men live healthy lives by staying connected, staying active and getting a checkup.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “Digicel is proud to be a part of the Movember movement. This is the first year that we have run a campaign around Movember to promote Men’s Health. The support from staff and the community has been overwhelming. We have had individuals and organisations donate towards the cause. We thank the Ministry of Health and our community for their support of this campaign which we hope to make an annual event in our calendar”

