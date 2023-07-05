Australia A named for Tonga clash

Foley was a surprise omission from the Rugby Championship squad, having returned from Japan to join the group in Sydney.

The Japan Rugby League One’s leading scorer will potentially reunite with former Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon in the halves.

They are two of 13 with Wallaby experience in the squad as players look to press their case for September’s World Cup.

This is especially evident in the forward pack, which includes the likes of Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville, returning Rebel Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Reds number eight Harry Wilson.

In the backline, it is a mix of youth and experience, with Foley joined by fellow playmaker James O’Connor after his excellent finish to the season.

Brumbies speedster Corey Toole continues his breakout season with selection alongside fellow Sevens convert Lachie Anderson, with Jock Campbell one of several returning faces to the Australia A program after it was reintroduced last year.

Ollie Sapsford has also been included, officially making himself available for Australia.

The former All Black Sevens flyer is eligible through his mother, joined by club teammates Lachlan Lonergan and Rhys Van Nek.

“It’s great to build on the foundations of the Australia A program from last year with another hit out against Test-quality International opposition in Tonga,” coach Jason Gilmore said in a statement.

“Eddie has selected a group with a huge amount of talent and alongside the rest of the Australia A coaches, I’m looking forward to working closely with them and maximising our time together.”

The match will take place on the 50th anniversary of Tonga’s victory over the Wallabies at Ballymore in Brisbane; a match where Fatai Kefu, the father of current Tonga coach and Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu, represented the Ikale Tahi.

Australia A will play the Ikale Tahi at 3:00pm local time (12:00pm AEST) on 14 July at Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa, Tonga.