Australia A win over Tonga puts them in the running for PNC title

If Samoa loses to the Flying Fijians then Australia A will be crowned the PNC champions but if the Samoans win then they’ll get the title.

Fijian winger Filipo Daugunu scored a double for the Australians.

Hooker Samiuela Moli got Tonga to a strong start with an unconverted try after two minutes following a driving maul from a lineout 10 meters out from the tryline.

Four minutes later Tonga was penalized inside their own half and Captain Ryan Lonergan managed to slot a three pointer.

Australia A didn’t let the heat derail them from their game plan as they got the ball into Tongan territory and applying the pressure, their efforts were rewarded in the 12th minute with a try to Daugunu for an 8-5 lead.

Lonergan extended the Aussies’ lead with his second penalty in the 37th minute.

However, Tonga got back into the match straight after the kick-off with William Havili converting a penalty after Australia was penalized for an infringement at the breakdown.

While many thought Australia would struggle in the Lautoka heat, they got another try on the stroke of halftime with a set-piece try to number eight Langi Gleeson as they led 18-8.

The Australians hit the ground running again just five minutes into the second spell with Hamish Stewart diving under the sticks after some miscommunication between winger Tima Fainga’anuku and fullback Otumaka Mausia.

The Tongans were not going to let that try dampen their spirits with their Prime Minister watching at Churchill Park, and they hit back with a second try to hooker Moli getting his second try which was similar to his first.

With 21 minutes remaining Australia struck again with number eight Gleeson who has links to Fiji setting Daugunu for his second.

Replacement hooker Jay Fonokalafi dived over from a driving maul in the 69th minute as they trail 22-32, however, James Tuttle put the result beyond doubt with another converted try four minutes later.

