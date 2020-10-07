Bledisloe Cup matches on Digicel TV & PlayGo App

The first of the Bledisloe Cup Tests will be played this Sunday at 4pm while the second is on Sunday 18th October also at 4pm, in what will be the first afternoon Bledisloe Cup Tests in recent history.

Digicel Tonga, Acting CEO, Ms. Ragigia Dawai, said, “Digicel is delighted to see international rugby return as this is the first Test match since the COVID-19 lockdown and Digicel TV and PlayGo app customers will get to watch the highly anticipated Trans-Tasman clash LIVE, featuring the All Blacks and Wallabies.”

“I look forward to a super-charged clash, the Wallabies have a new coach while the All Blacks will be out to retain the prized silverware for yet another year and defend their turf in Wellington this week and at Eden Park, Auckland next weekend. And what’s more important is that the All Blacks head into the Tests on a 23-game, 19-year winning streak on home soil against the Wallabies.”

Full Digicel TV guide:

Date: Time: Match: Sunday, 11 October 4.00 pm New Zealand v Australia Sunday, 18 October 4.00 pm New Zealand v Australia

Apart from the upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests, Digicel TV is also showing National Rugby League finals, AFL finals, NBA finals, NFL finals, IPL Cricket and the popular English Football Premier League competition.

Customers can go to the nearest Digicel Store to reconnect or sign up on the Ultra Plan for only $100 and go into the draw to win a weekly $160 shopping voucher with Leiola Duty Free. This offer ends 31st October 2020.