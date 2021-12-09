Hooker signs with Tigers

Koroisau, who is fresh off his premiership-winning season at the Panthers, has become the fifth NRL player to settle his future with a rival club for 2023 this off-season.

The 29-year-old, who re-joined the Panthers in 2020, is the second player recruited by the joint venture for the 2023 season after Parramatta forward Isaiah Papali'i agreed to terms last week.

Koroisau's pending Wests Tigers move will be for two seasons with a mutual option for a third.

The Fijian representative began his NRL Telstra Premiership career at South Sydney before linking with the Panthers in 2015.

He later joined Manly on a three-year deal before Panthers coach Ivan Cleary lured him back to Penrith in 2020, where he made his Origin debut this season.