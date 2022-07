The Fijiana defeated Tonga 34-7.

Naikore opened the scoring for the side in the 10th minute for a 5-0 lead.

Tonga hit back after Fijiana winger Kolora Lomani was sinbinned for foul play, seeing captain Mele Hufanga scoring a converted try for a 7-5 lead.

But Fiji hit back with a second try to Naikore just two minutes later seeing the national side lead 10-7 at the break.

Fijiana dominated the second spell with Naikore completing a hat-trick.