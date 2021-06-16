Struggling Salford sign Tonga half-back until end of 2021 season

Hingano, 24, has played NRL for New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders.

After joining Queensland side Mackay Cutters in late 2019, he played once before the 2020 season was cancelled.

He joined North Queensland Cowboys on a train-and-trial deal ahead of the 2021 season but the Tonga international has now opted to try his luck in England.

He joins a Salford side who, after reaching the Grand Final in 2019 and the Challenge Cup final in 2020, suddenly find themselves hit by injuries and struggling this season following the departure of coach Ian Watson to Huddersfield.

Salford coach Richard Marshall said: "Ata is a brilliant addition to the squad. He promises to be an exciting player who despite still being quite young, will provide a good level of experience and knowledge.

"He's a great organiser and kicker and he'll complement our existing half-backs.

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: "With our injury list not improving for some weeks yet, it is important that we show our supporters and sponsors that we are determined to compete at the highest level."