‘Eua prepares to bring Sport to Life

Fifteen volunteers attended the Sport to Life training for the 13-18-Year Just Play Programme, held at Mata’aho Community Hall and conducted by Tonga Just Play Master Instructor, Lafaele Moala.

The Sport 2 Life component focuses on coaches and guiding them to facilitate positive outcomes by helping players to develop the skills to make consistent, long-term, healthy lifestyle choices on and off the field of play.

Mosa’ati Ma’u, President of ‘Eua Football Association, praised the programme and its impact during his opening remarks.

“We are extremely grateful for the Just Play Programme and the contribution it has made towards the football player pathway. I’m sure that this is a continuation of the Just Play 6-12 programme here on the island and the volunteers will get to familiarise themselves with the sport to life skills.”

Just Play was originally introduced to ‘Eua through the Ministry of Education with the Just Play 6-12-Year Health and WASH component delivered in six Government Primary Schools in late-2020.

With support from the Tonga Just Play donors, the programme is being expanded to include the Just Play 13-18-year Sport to Life programme.

A former Tonga international who has switched into coach-mode in recent years, Moala understands the requirements needed to transition into the leadership role.

“To ensure that volunteers gain confidence, we allow them to run one of the 16 sessions with their respective skills, they are able to adapt or change the sessions according to the theme, and using football as a tool,” he said.

In order to ensure the learning journey is accessible even in Tonga’s less populated communities, Moale and the Just Play team adapt the content they deliver to the local context, including running their courses in the local language.

