Digicel supports Tonga’s 95th Inter-College Athletics Competition

“I would like to thank Digicel for this generous gift which would greatly help our officials in their duties during the sports competition,” Tu’ipulotu said.

Digicel gave away free umbrellas, t-shirts, caps, and telephone credit to field officials, sports administrators, school cheerleaders, and the media.

“This Digicel umbrella is perfect cover for us out here on the field–malo Digicel,” Sinipata ‘Uhila, a Track & Field official, said.

Digicel also provided free internet which thrilled everyone visiting the sports ground. The free internet runs through until the end of the sports competition.

As part of the Digicel Tonga’s Inter-College Cheering & Voting Competition, the Tonga Team visited each school represented at Teufaiva Stadium to cheer them on as they each performed their cheers while the public voted for the top three winning cheers.

The winners will be announced on the final day of the sports competition.

Photo supplied