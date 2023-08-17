Digicel awarded fastest mobile network in Four Pacific Markets

Ookla® is a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and technologies.

This award reaffirms Digicel’s unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched network speed and world-class connectivity experiences to its valued customers across the Pacific region.

The Speedtest Award™ is a highly esteemed acknowledgement in the telecommunications industry, benchmarking and celebrating the providers who excel in delivering the fastest data speeds and reliable network performance.

Digicel Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu markets emerged as the winner of the Speedtest Award™ for mobile network speed in the respective countries for the first and second quarters of 2023.

Regional Digicel Pacific CEO, Ms. Shally Jannif, expressed pride and gratitude for the remarkable achievement, stating that Digicel’s outstanding performance in this year’s awards has positioned the company as a true regional leader in the mobile Internet experience domain.

“This is a momentous occasion for Digicel Pacific and our customers. Winning the Speedtest Award™ in four of our markets is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” added Ms. Jannif.

“Ultimately we are driven to help our customers do more of what matters to them at faster speeds.”

“Awards are a reflection of real customer experience as well as continuous investments in the development and quality of the network. We are proud to win this award as our network is designed to deliver unparalleled speed and reliability. Whether you’re streaming or browsing, you can expect fast speeds and superior connections at home, on the go, or at school or your workplace,” commented Ms. Jannif.

“After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Digicel has been named the Fastest Mobile Network in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu by Ookla’s Speedtest Awards,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis.

“This award is given to mobile network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major mobile networks in the market for the first and second quarters of 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge Digicel for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers,” added Bye.

The markets in which Digicel emerged victorious in the Speedtest Fastest Mobile Network Awards are:

Fiji – Two consecutive awards: Digicel Fiji’s consistent and superior mobile network performance has led to back-to-back awards in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the first and second quarters of 2023.

Samoa – 4 quarters in a row winner: Digicel Samoa’s mobile network has been crowned the fastest, starting from the third and fourth quarters of 2021, this is the fourth successive award reinforcing the company’s dedication to maintaining high-speed connectivity for its Samoan customers.

Tonga & Vanuatu – First-time winners: In a momentous achievement, Digicel Tonga and Vanuatu’s mobile network has secured the Fastest Mobile Network Award for the first time, underscoring the company’s commitment to service excellence in the region. This affirms Digicel’s commitment to enhancing digital experiences for its customers especially after the tsunami devastated Tonga last year and the twin cyclones that ravaged Vanuatu earlier this year.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and committed team members in all markets whose unwavering support and hard work have made this achievement possible. The Ookla Fastest Network Awards serve as a powerful motivation for Digicel to continue raising the bar in delivering exceptional network experiences to all our customers,” concluded Ms. Jannif.

Digicel Pacific has been at the forefront of driving the digital transformation agenda, enabling a digitally connected and digitally aware society via its robust network, range of smart solutions, and collaborative partnerships.