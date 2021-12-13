“Let’s Reconnect this Christmas | Annual Christmas visit to the Elderly”

Digicel visited 20 homes of the elderly between the ages of 83 and 95 years old to provide personalised Christmas gifts and share the spirit of the season. Santa and the Digicel senior managers Lionel Tu’inukuafe, Lineti Fifita, Ragigia Dawai and Evelini Hurrell led the team on this year’s visit. They spent the day in Popua, Anana, Ma'ufanga, Fasi, Ngele'ia, Pahu, Mailetaha, Kolofo'ou, Kolomotu'a, Hala'ovave, Fanga, Tofoa and Vaini.

This annual event is one of the highlights for Digicel staff because the visit to elderly homes is very emotional. The purpose is to share in the spirit of giving and really reconnect with our elderly community by providing them with personalised gifts for Christmas. The Digicel team and Santa spent quality time at each home with a lot of laughter, smiles and tears of joy.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “Digicel is blessed as a team and as an organization to be involved in the annual visit to the elderly every year. It is a privilege to be welcomed into the homes of our elderly across Tongatapu to share in the spirit of giving by spending time with them and providing them with Christmas gifts. This is an activity in our annual Christmas campaign that we all love as a Digicel team. It really reminds us about the reason for the season, which is to serve others and share in the joy of giving.”

Photo supplied