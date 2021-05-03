27 year old charged with murder of prominent Tongan activist

The accused surrendered himself to Police last Saturday night and is remanded in custody to appear at the Magistrate Court.

41-year-old Kefu or Poli as he was known to many, died early Saturday morning.

Police said they are aware of misleading information circulating on Social Media claiming knowledge of a person responsible for Mr. Kefu’s alleged murder.

“That information is inaccurate and we ask the public to respect Mr. Kefu’s family during this difficult time. This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with Mr. Kefu’s family, friends and wider community.”

Police investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding this case.

Kefu was the president of the Tonga Leiti's Association, a long serving activist of the LGBTQI community and a human rights activist in Tonga and the region.

Photo file RNZ Pacific