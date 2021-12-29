Ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga presented credentials in the Netherlands

The ceremony was carried out in a group of ambassadors from the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and the Republic of Namibia, who had an audience with the king.

Tonga's High Commission in London said that the discussions concerned water management, climate change and renewable and sustainable energy.

Ambassador Fanetupouvava’u, accompanied by Major Sioasi Kiu Kaho, met the other ambassadors, dignitaries and ranking officials of the Dutch government.

This was also the first physical audience granted by the King of the Netherlands, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tonga High Commissioner in London is accredited to 11 countries and 10 International Organizations.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands went into lockdown yesterday, 19 December until January 14, 2022, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.