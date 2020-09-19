Balelaugasau Wins Digicel Top up Promo

“This is unbelievable,” he said with glee. “Every time I top up and buy a plan, I receive text messages saying that I have entries for a chance to win prizes, but I never thought that it would be today, that I’m now that winner. I told the caller from Digicel, ‘Yes absolutely! I’m coming to collect the prize.”

He expressed his gratitude to Digicel. “I feel that Digicel has rewarded me for all the top up and the buying of plans.” He said that the cash will go to his family shopping this weekend

Balelaugasau regularly top ups to buy internet plans to stay connected with friends and families.

Digicel continues to reward its customers. The Top Up & Opt In promotion runs to the end of September giving away to it loyal customers a share of $6,600 cash.