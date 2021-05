Fuifuikula ‘O Lofakaitamaki ‘Ealelei’s passed away over a week ago.

Ealelei’s co-workers attempted to wake him up on Sunday May 16 at 12pm before they discovered he was dead, RSE Liaison Officer in New Zealand Sefita Hao’uli told Kaniva News.

‘Ealelei died at the Mr Apple Tongan RSE worker’s accommodation at Williams St, Hastings.

The 26-year-old man is survived by his wife and their two children.

Photo file supplied Kaniva News Caotion :Fuifuikula ‘O Lofakaitamaki ‘Ealelei