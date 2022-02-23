Call to support Tongan workers in NZ, Aust labour programmes

In its aftermath, a range of support measures have been implemented by key stakeholders - the employers, liaisons, government officials, community organisations and members of the Tongan diaspora in both countries.

This is to support the Tongan workers as they come to terms with the impacts of the natural disaster on their families and livelihoods back at home.

But the response efforts have been hampered by a recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the Kingdom - 196 cases confirmed so far.

Tonga's prime minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni announced that Covid-19 lockdown restrictions will ease for seven days from Monday.

All government offices will open and the rules will also be relaxed for shops and takeaway food services. But the 6pm to 6am curfew lockdown remains.

Funerals and weddings are allowed and will still have the same number of people able to attend the events, with 10 inside and 20 outside.

Those needing to have their physical exercise can also do so with mask on and social distancing. Schools will remain closed for next week with radio school programs continuing.

A report published last week entitled Support for Tongan workers in Australia & New Zealand's Labour Mobility Programs looks at ways the industry could help the islanders.

The report is the second of its kind and was co-authored by researchers - New Zealand-based Charlotte Bedford, and Rochelle Bailey, Gemma Malungahu, and Telusa Tu'i'onetoa - all of the Australian National University.

Lead author Malungahu hails from Tonga and said the project was special because of her links to the island.

She said there were options employers and host communities in the Recognised Seasonal Employers Scheme in NZ and the Pacific Labour Program in Australia could do to assist the Tongans.