Covid-19 vaccine rollout underway in Tonga’s northerly island group

The vaccination rollout in in Tonga’s northerly islands got underway this week at Niuatoputapu High School.

Japan provided 36,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Tonga via COVAX.

Some of the vaccines from that consignment are being administered for the first rollout in the two remote islands.

Japan’s Ambassador to Tonga Kensaku Munenaga said they are grateful to be able to contribute to the well-being of the people in the Niuas.

“I hope the vaccines will protect the lives of Tongan people who are, I believe, the best friend of Japanese people.”

“While our Kingdom is still Covid free we should vaccinate all the population over 18 years old as soon as possible. I believe that the Ministry of Health will keep achieving smooth and efficient inoculations based on its good management of the vaccines.”

Ambassador Munenaga acknowledged the efforts of the Government of Tonga through the Ministry of Health and front-liners in maintaining a COVID-19 free society as well as the swift and efficient vaccinations of the people.

Photo supplied Caption: Covid-19 vaccine rollout at Niuatoputapu High School