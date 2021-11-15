Digicel’s One Tonga Kiai gives $50,000 funding for Community Projects

One Tonga Kiai sees $50,000 worth of cash grants for community projects to mark the Company’s 13 years of existence in the Kingdom and the one-year anniversary of Digicel as a Digital Operator.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “We want to celebrate our 13 year anniversary in the Kingdom and first birthday as a Digital Operator by giving back to the people of Tonga. Without the support of our loyal customers and the Tongan community, we would not have achieved all that we have to date. Our purpose has always been to make a difference in the lives of the people of Tonga. We want to continue to make a difference in our communities so we are supporting them to start their own development projects. We know there are many ideas which will uplift our communities and we want to hear about them so we can help with funding.”

Digicel has been involved heavily in various community projects since 2008, including relief supplies during natural disasters, Mango Tree Centre, Alonga Centre, Vaiola Hospital, $10,000 Cash sponsorship for the Special Olympics team at the World Games, Take the Lead Initiative for young leaders, Talitha Project Cyber Bullying Campaign amongst Schools, WOWS – Tonga Cancer Kids, Tonga Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns and many more.

“We are One Tonga Kiai for supporting communities and we want to provide much-needed help to our people. This funding will help individuals or groups implement projects to uplift local communities. We want to empower, support and help to positively impact the lives of others. We invite you to send in your ideas to address health, education, drug addiction, domestic violence, youth empowerment, sustainable livelihoods, climate change, and more,” added Anthony.

“This year we want to celebrate our proactive involvement in community development by ensuring that our funding touches the hearts of the people. We value the support of all Tongans and would like to use this opportunity to support our local communities as they have always supported Digicel over the years.

“We want applicants to be agents of change in their communities. We want to support the work that they do to make our communities better,” concluded Anthony.

You can register your idea by visiting www.tongafirst.today with selected ideas to be awarded grants.

Entries are open to Tongan residents only and you must have parental support if you are under 18years.

Entries close on 30th November.

Photo supplied