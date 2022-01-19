Digicel, first to establish international calls communication with Tonga

Digicel’s technical team in Tonga and Fiji have been working hard from the day Tonga (Saturday) was totally cut from the outside world in trying to get calls connectivity back up via a satellite link.

Digicel Regional CEO, Shally Jannif, said; “We are extremely pleased to inform the people of the Kingdom of Tonga that Digicel international calls service is back up. We gave this work the highest priority and our technical team has had sleepless nights over the past few days in trying to restore vital communication with the world.”

“In addition to this, Digicel Tonga will give out FREE SIMs to people from tomorrow morning. We know it’s important to keep people connected in difficult times like this as family and friends overseas are desperate to connect with relatives in Tonga,” added Shally.

“Of equal importance to all of us in the Digicel family is that people take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their nearest and dearest safe during this time,” concluded Shally.

As reported earlier, there are two separate undersea cable breaks in Tonga and it’s forecast that repair might take a few weeks with the ship, CS Reliance on its way to Tonga.

Until this is fully restored Digicel network services will not be fully back up.

Our hearts are with the Tongan people during this difficult time.

Photo file Caption: Digicel Tonga Head Office in Nuku'alofa