 

Digicel Tonga helps paint therapy hall at Mango Tree Centre

BY: Loop Pacific
14:51, October 4, 2021
Digicel Tonga team helped paint the interior of the children’s special needs therapy hall at Mango Tree Centre in Nuku’alofa for 2 days whilst the children were on holiday break. Once this was completed, the team visited and took breakfast and refreshment

The disabled children in Tonga are “Hidden treasures.” The Mango Tree Centre was established to serve people with disabilities. 

 Over an 8 year period Digicel has continued to support Mango Tree every year and are always proud to offer support with different services.

 “Digicel staff came and painted our therapy hall. It was dirty before and now it is very clean. We are very thankful as it provides us a very fresh and clean environment for the children with special needs.” said In-Kwon Kim, Director of Mango Tree Centre. A very big Malo ‘Aupito to Digicel Tonga.

     

