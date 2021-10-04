 

Digicel Tonga sponsors communication devices for Tonga Red Cross Society

BY: Loop Pacific
15:00, October 4, 2021
Digicel Tonga has sponsored communication devices for the Tonga Red Cross Society (TRCS) with support valued at $10,800 pa’anga over a 6-month period.

Tonga Red Cross Society aims to prevent and alleviate human suffering in Tonga, focusing on disaster management, persons with disabilities, health promotion and humanitarian laws and values. It supports communities throughout Tongatapu, Ha’apai, Vava’u, 'Eua and Niua’s.

To help TRCS work better for the communities, Digicel sponsors mobile internet devices so staff can respond to urgent requests from communities. This is especially important due to the cyclone season, which starts in October and runs through to May next year.

Digicel’s support symbolizes the strong relationship it has with the TCRS and the initiatives it has. These initiatives promote strong disaster preparedness and humanitarian social welfare in Tonga.

 

 

     

Press Release
Digicel Tonga
Red Cross Society
