Digicel Tonga sponsors communication devices for Tonga Red Cross Society

Tonga Red Cross Society aims to prevent and alleviate human suffering in Tonga, focusing on disaster management, persons with disabilities, health promotion and humanitarian laws and values. It supports communities throughout Tongatapu, Ha’apai, Vava’u, 'Eua and Niua’s.

To help TRCS work better for the communities, Digicel sponsors mobile internet devices so staff can respond to urgent requests from communities. This is especially important due to the cyclone season, which starts in October and runs through to May next year.

Digicel’s support symbolizes the strong relationship it has with the TCRS and the initiatives it has. These initiatives promote strong disaster preparedness and humanitarian social welfare in Tonga.