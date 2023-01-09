Driver in custody after Tongan grandfather, child killed in US crash

Gage Kauffman was driving northbound on Dobson Road on December 20 at a high rate of speed, reported the ABC15.

Vaka To’oa Snr was driving another vehicle that was entering Dobson Road at Shawnee Drive. Kauffman’s vehicle crashed into Vaka’s vehicle.

His grandson Vaka ‘Isitolo To’oa Jnr, a four-year-old boy, was also killed from injuries suffered in the crash reports Kaniva News.

The ABC15 report quoted a court document which said that Kauffman was driving over 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone moments before the deadly crash

He faces two counts of reckless manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of endangerment.

The family of the victims have announced that the deceased will be laid to rest this Friday 13 US time.

One of Vaka To’oa Snr’s children and parent of the child posted a heartfelt message on Facebook after the deadly crash.

“My son Vaka Isitolo Tooa Jr & my dad Vaka Tooa Sr, were involved in a really bad car accident”, the post read.