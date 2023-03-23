Emerging Pacific leaders head to NZ for training as part of Dawn Raid’s apology commitments

On August 1 2021 the New Zealand Government offered a formal apology for the 1970’s Dawn Raids.

Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs (Pacific Region) Carmel Sepuloni says, “In welcoming this cohort of emerging Pacific leaders to Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re embracing the opportunity to grow a generation of Pacific leaders that will gain the knowledge and understanding to make a difference to their communities and countries.”

Tagata Pasifika reports Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds has heralded the new cohort as another step forward towards a more united Pacific future across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Through delivering on our reconciliation commitments, we are strengthening our ties with our wider Pacific whānau and ensuring that we truly learn from our past,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“This programme complements existing long-term reconciliation efforts including, the Ministry of Education’s Tulī Takes Flight scholarships offered for Pacific peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand and theTeu le Va – Dawn Raids History Community Fund.

“As our Pacific story continues to evolve, these scholarships provide an opportunity to build proud and confident Pacific leaders who can support our communities here and in our region to thrive,” Barbara Edmonds said.

The twenty-eight recipients, from the nations of Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu aged between 25 and 35, will be in Aotearoa New Zealand for just over two months for the He Manawa Tītī scholarships leadership training programme.

Photo: Supplied Caption: The Dawn Raids Tongan Scholars.