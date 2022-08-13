Funeral for Tongan father killed in south Auckland crash; wife in hospital

The coffin of Mōsese Pasikala was carried by his family Thursday in what had been described as his last visit to his home.

Kaniva News reports more than two dozen people gathered outside a residence to greet the delivery of the coffin.

A prayer service held in front of his coffin was also livestreamed.

Reports said the deceased’s wife was still in hospital.

Police said on Sunday a person has died and another was critically injured after a car crashed into a bus stop in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Massey Road, Mangere shortly before 3am on Sunday, it said.

“One person sadly died and another person was transported to hospital in a critical condition,” police said.

The road was due to open again shortly after 6.30am.

The Serious Crash Unit were notified and police enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Photo supplied Caption: Mōsese Pasikala