The appointment came into effect on 28 December, 2021.

Mr. Taufatofua has succeeded the former incumbent, Viliami Manuopangai Hingano.

Lord Fakatulolo has been re-appointed as Governor of Vava’u.

A statement from the PM’s Office said, “Pursuant to clause 54 of the Tongan Constitution it states, “The King shall appoint Governors to Ha’apai and Vava’u on the advice of the Prime Minister.”

Photo file