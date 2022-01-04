Heavy rain causes flooding in Vava‘u, gale and heavy rain warning remains

Photos taken at the scene showed Neiafu’s Vaipua village was affected by surface flooding.

Neiafu Town Officer Vava Lapota told Kaniva News there was heavy rain Sunday night and it continued yesterday morning.

It is understood high tide in parts of the main island had added to the flooding causing some small boats anchored at Puatalefusi wharf to capsize.

Severe gale, heavy rain and flash flood warnings are in place for all of Tonga.

The Fua’amotu Weather Forecasting Centre weather bulletin issued at 6am (local time) said an active trough continues to lie slow moving over the Group.

“Associated clouds, strong to gale force winds, occasional rain and thunderstorms will affect the Group for today and tomorrow.”

Photo source Vāvā Lapota/ Kaniva News Caption: Surface flooding at Vaipua and small boats being capsized at Puatalefusi.