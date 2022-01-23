HMNZS Canterbury sets sail for Tonga with aid onboard

Three ships have been deployed to assist with the aid effort with the HMNZS Canterbury the latest to set sail for Tonga overnight.

The ship has two NH90 helicopters, personnel and supplies onboard and is set to arrive in Tonga early next week.

The Defence Force are working with MFAT and the supplies onboard include water, tarpaulins and milk powder.

The HMNZS Canterbury is also carrying vehicles and several containers of construction equipment requested by Tongan authorities to assist with the recovery efforts following the eruption and tsunami.