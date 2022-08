The students from the Tonga Institute of Science and Technology will receive hands-on training on building resilient homes.

Habitat for Humanity Chief Executive Officer Alan Thorp said 12 new homes will be rebuilt across Tongatapu, 'Eua and Ha'apai.

The charity has assisted in repairing and building over 800 homes in Tonga since 2016.

Photo file Caption: Houses in Tonga destroyed by the January 2022 volcanic eruption and tsunami