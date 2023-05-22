Interplast specialist surgical team returns to Tonga after Covid

The team will be led by surgeon Dr David Morgan and will include two surgeons, two anaesthetists and two nurses.

A release said given the length of time since Interplast last visited Tonga (due to Covid-19 restrictions), the local surgical team in Nuku’alofa are pre-screening patients from the existing large caseload, and the usual public consultations clinics will not run for this visit.

The team will be visiting the Vaiola Hospital in Nuku’alofa from 25th May – 3rd June 2023.

For patients who require an assessment for plastic and reconstructive surgical conditions (including cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand injuries and tumours), you are urged to contact the surgical unit at the Vaiola Hospital to make an appointment at the regular outpatient’s clinic.

This is Interplast’s 42nd visit to Tonga since 1984 and is made possible through the generosity of Rotary Clubs in Australia, and the Australian Government through the Australia NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP).

Interplast said it is delighted to have been invited to return to Tonga after a three-year absence of specialist surgical teams due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Photo file