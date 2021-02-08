Judge appointed to Tonga Supreme Court

The Registrar of Supreme Court announced the appointment of Cooper Friday.

“Privy Council approved the appointment of MR Nicholas Cooper of the United Kingdom as a judge of the Supreme Court of Tonga,” it said.

“The Lord Chief Justice has directed that on 1 March 2021 commencing 10am a ceremony is to be conducted in Court 1 to welcome Hon Justice Cooper and to farewell the Hon. Acting Justice Langi.”

Kaniva News reports Acting Judge Langi will complete her current appointment on 26 February 2021 and return to service as a Senior Magistrate with enhanced jurisdiction in that court.

Prior to his appointment, Judge-designate Cooper was a member of 15 New Bridge Street Chambers in London, where he practiced in criminal defence work and more recently as a Level 3 prosecutor.

He has specialised in a number of areas of criminal law including financial crime, large scale Class A drug supply by criminal gangs and corruption in public officials.

Photo source Kaniva News Caption: Justice Nathan Cooper