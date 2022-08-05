Lockdown challenges overcome

"I came from a Tongan family, I grew up in a Tongan church so it's not like I had a choice to sing."

Cook Islands sibling group Samson Squad took home the SunPix People's Choice Award for Best Pacific Artist.

Tautape Samson said trying to create music during lockdown was a challenge.

"We didn't expect anything this time around. During covid it was a very hard time for us to produce new music so with the award, with all our friends, fans and supporters really backing us despite covid and everything, I guess we're for the people and with the people, and we just want to thank the people as well.”