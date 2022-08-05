 

Lockdown challenges overcome

12:36, August 5, 2022
Soul and RnB singer Emily Muli, who won Best Pacific Female Artist for her track Break, said she didn't expect to win the award, despite coming from a strong musical background.

"I came from a Tongan family, I grew up in a Tongan church so it's not like I had a choice to sing."

Cook Islands sibling group Samson Squad took home the SunPix People's Choice Award for Best Pacific Artist.

Tautape Samson said trying to create music during lockdown was a challenge.

"We didn't expect anything this time around. During covid it was a very hard time for us to produce new music so with the award, with all our friends, fans and supporters really backing us despite covid and everything, I guess we're for the people and with the people, and we just want to thank the people as well.”

     

