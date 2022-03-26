Lockdown in Tongatapu and Vava’u extended

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku said the lockdown will be effective until 2 April, 2022 and remain in the Red colour status.

The current spike in positive cases in the last four days, averaging around 300 cases daily, and the pressure that has on the Ministry of Health services, are key factors in Cabinet’s decision to continue with the lockdown.

“After receiving the advice from the Ministry of Health, Cabinet in our meeting today (Friday) has decided to continue the lockdown for another week to give our Health teams the opportunity to carry out the work they need to do in tracing primary contacts of those who are positive and also work on reducing the spread of Covid-19,” Hu’akavameiliku stated.

There were 335 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Tonga’s current reported recoveries since February 1, 2022 is 2,078, with 2,783 active cases who are currently in isolation or quarantine.

Vaccination results updated to Friday include 98 per cent for the first dose, 90 per cent for the second dose and 47 per cent for Booster vaccination.

The Prime Minister confirmed that all shops, bakeries, banks, gas and fuel stations will be open today from 5am to 8pm so that members of the public can get their supplies and needs.

Curfew for the new lockdown week will start from 8pm on Saturday and will run daily from 8pm to 8am from Sunday.

The National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) is working with businesses to ensure supplies are ready for services today.

Self-tests

Hu’akavameiliku applauded members of the public who have gone out to secure their own Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) from pharmacies and conducted their own tests.

“I would like to thank those who have gone out to get their own RAT tests, taking responsibility and doing their own tests and that is the way we will need to start moving now. These people are also advising the Health teams of their status, especially those who are positive so that we can keep track of them and monitor their status,” he said.

“It is therefore for government over the next week to get people to get vaccination done to ensure protection of our people, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Businesses

Hu’akavameiliku stated the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development are working on various assistance packages for businesses, especially those who have been affected by the lockdowns.

“These are being worked out to assist businesses that are suffering from the current lockdown and that should be available from next week,” Hu’akavameiliku said.

Power bills

The Government is working with the Tonga Power Limited to correct power bill costs following concerns raised by members of the public.

Hu’akavameiliku confirmed that Tonga Power Limited has confirmed that because of the January 15 Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruptions there were problems and spikes in the reading of power metres around Tongatapu.

Constituency aid

The Prime Minister confirmed that Cabinet has also approved the allocation of funding assistance to all 17 constituencies around Tonga, with $30,000 pa’anga for the 10 Tongatapu constituencies, $20,000 for the three Vava’u constituencies and $10,000 each for for Ha’apai, ‘Eua and the two Niua’s (Niuatoputapu and Niuafo’ou).

This will assist constituency members who need assistance and will be coordinated through the different constituency offices.

Photo file