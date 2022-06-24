Mate Ma'a Tonga to perform special chant before match against Kiwis

Ko E Fetu’u’esiafi, the name of the chant, was given to the Tongan women's rugby league team back in 2008 by The Princess Royal, Salote Mafile’o Pilolevu Tuita.

The name representing fire-carrying or shooting stars is an attribute the team hope to bring to this weekend's match against the three-time world champs.

Labour MP, Anahila Kanongata'a Suisuiki, the composer, says it’s now up to the ladies to perform.

“We needed to compose something brand new to fit the new name that the team has been bestowed upon,” says Suisuiki.

“It’s about praising God, their skills of lightning speed, play with courage and within that courage, it’s about using their wisdom.”

Working alongside choreographer, Losalio Milika Pusiak and fellow composer Dr Linita Manu'atu, Suisuiki says it’s a huge honour to work on this chant.

“On behalf of the three of us, we want to to say to the team it [the performance] is now theirs and hope that one day they have the courage to perform.”

After having managed and played in this team, she said it’s been a privilege to work on this project.

Looking to inspire young female future rugby league players it’s the first time they’ll play in over 18 months.

“It’s going to be a highlight of their career, they’re [the players] full of excitement.”

The Kiwis will use the match as a warm-up ahead of the World Cup in England this October and it’s the first time these island nations will come up against each other since 2008.

The game is part of the double header, at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday, 25 June.

The women kick off at 3:10pm (local time), followed by the men at 5:20pm (local time).

Photo source PMN News